Proposed weapons detection system aims to catch guns before they enter JCPS schools

There was a call to add metal detectors in schools. Will a new plan driven by artificial intelligence catch them all? The Board explains how it will work.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Board has looked over a plan for a proposed weapon detection system.

Board members discussed the design of an artificial intelligence system to detect guns on students.

They shared how it would work but also discussed the cost if the board approves the $17 million price tag for the system and staffing.

“Students are walking through with all of those things on shoes – jewelry, belts, backpack, purse and coat,” JCPS chief of staff Katy DeFerrari said.

The board is not proposing metal detectors because they said it would be time consuming and would require students to take items off.

“That is a very different scenario – walking through, having everything looked through every day for multiple reasons is a huge one,” DeFerrari said.

The weapons detection system is designed to detect guns or explosives and those items would show up on a tablet.

“[There would be] secondary screening where the second monitor is set up and the individual working at that station knows exactly what to look for,” Chris Perkins, JCPS chief operations officer, said.

The system is not on auto pilot and will need to be manned with staff members to get students through the line.

“In both options, each device would take at minimum three people in order to staff the device,” Robert Moore, chief of schools, said.

There would an armed officer at the device at all times and would have to assist anytime if there is a suspected weapon.

Dr. Corrie Shull, who represents District 6, wants the community to listen.

“Begging this community and this state to do something about the proliferation of guns on our streets it is unacceptable," he said.

Others are urging the community to help reduce students from having access to guns.

“We as a school district are not gonna be able to address the issue of weapons in our schools until the community decides that they want to help support us by keeping weapons away from children in the first place,” Sarah McIntosh, District 7, said.

If the proposal is approved this system could be implemented in some high schools as early as the fall 2023 semester, followed by remaining high schools in spring of 2024.

