JCPS votes to move forward with weapons detection systems safety plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After weeks of planning and researching, the Jefferson County Board of Education voted to move forward with the superintendent's weapon detection system plan.

The weapon detection system is designed to scan about 1,800 people per hour, and it is supposed to be "objective."

When considering staffing, Pollio said there are two possible options:

The first option would require a request for a proposal for contracting services.

The second option would make building-level staff responsible for all aspects of implementation, and the principal would have the flexibility to adjust morning and afternoon duties.

Additionally, while an armed office will be required during check-ins, a minimum of one school staff person is required at each lane.

The systems will be implemented in schools in four different phases.

Some of the specialized schools like Breckinridge Metropolitan, Minor Daniels, Binet and Pathfinder campuses "require some special considerations" and will be implemented when those plans are finalized.

Different screening options will also be available for students with medical implants/devices or disabilities according to JCPS.

The next step is finding and choosing a vendor that could implement the weapon detection system.

