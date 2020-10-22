JCPS Superintendent says data will drive decision about fall sports

Dr. Marty Pollio he would consider suspending sports games next week due to the coronavirus cases.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said he will likely make his decision regarding whether to suspend fall sports Friday morning and that this decision will be based on the data surrounding the rise in coronavirus cases in Jefferson County.

"We don't want to do it," Pollio said. "I want all sports to continue. I was a coach and athletic director, so I know how hard that is."

"It's not going to please everybody and you don't know with this thing if it's the right decision or the wrong decision until weeks or months down the road," Manual football coach Scott Carmony said of the impending decision.

Pollio said earlier this week he would consider suspending sports games next week due to the coronavirus cases.

According to data from the state health department, Jefferson County is seeing 30.9 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents, which puts it in the red category, which includes counties with more than 25 cases per 100,000 residents.

JCPS sports teams have not traveled to away games in other counties if they have been in the red.

"I follow the data," Pollio said. "This is not a gut feeling of mine. We are looking for some options for KHSAA championships."

Outside of football, most fall sports are in postseason play. For most teams though, including Manual, this uncertainty is something they've become very familiar with during this season.

"If anybody plans for two or three or four days down the road anymore, you're just wasting your time because things can literally just stop on a dime," Carmony said.

Manual is set to play Butler Friday in its first game since it had to shut down activities and self-quarantine after a person with the team tested positive for the coronavirus. It was cleared to return to team activities this week after missing the last two games.

"I think the biggest thing is just taking it day by day and telling our kids, you know what, let's win today because quite literally it may be all that we have," Carmony said.