10 Kentucky school districts to receive $50,000 grants for teacher recruitment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several Kentucky school districts will receive thousands of dollars to recruit more teachers.

Ten districts received $50,000 one-time grants as part of the “Grow Your Own” initiative.

The goal of the program is to recruit, develop and retain teachers while giving students a high-quality education.

Some of the efforts start in high schools to show students what their future could look like and how they could impact students that come after them.

5 local districts, including Jefferson County, received the funding but the money will help schools like those in Bullitt County.

Superintendent Dr. Jesse Bacon said the grant will have a huge impact.

“From someone who spent 15 years of their career in the county in which they grew up and went to school in, I can speak firsthand of the impact that our educators can have in recruiting some of our best students to join us in this profession,” he said.

Here are the schools that will receive the grants:

Bullitt County : Bullitt Central High School, North Bullitt High School and Bullitt East High School

: Bullitt Central High School, North Bullitt High School and Bullitt East High School Hardin County : Central Hardin High School

: Central Hardin High School Jefferson County : Ballard High School, Central High School Magnet Career Center, Butler Traditional High School, Doss High School, Fairdale High School, Jeffersontown High School, Louisville Male High School, Marion C. Moore High School, Pleasure Ridge Park High School, Seneca High School and Waggener High School

: Ballard High School, Central High School Magnet Career Center, Butler Traditional High School, Doss High School, Fairdale High School, Jeffersontown High School, Louisville Male High School, Marion C. Moore High School, Pleasure Ridge Park High School, Seneca High School and Waggener High School Nelson County : Nelson County High School and Thomas Nelson High School

: Nelson County High School and Thomas Nelson High School Spencer County: Spencer County High School

