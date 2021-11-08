JCPS reports dozens of COVID-19 cases in first week back to school

At the end of the week, 63 total students and 15 staff members have tested positive. A total of 253 students and 13 staff are quarantined.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just days into the school year, the Jefferson County Public School district has confirmed dozens of COVID-19 cases in students and staff.

When the district returned to class Wednesday, there were 29 positive cases; none of those people attended class that day. And 126 students were already in quarantine. By the end of the first day, 190 students and 13 staff were quarantined.

Now, at the end of the week, 63 total students and 15 staff members have tested positive. A total of 253 students and 13 staff are quarantined.

The district says it gets alerts from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness when a case is confirmed at a school. The district then notifies families and staff with as much information as possible.

JCPS put multiple measures in place to help prevent the spread of the virus in schools. Some of those measures include universal masking in school buildings, assigned seating, enhanced cleaning, ventilation systems, and social distancing when possible.

COVID-19 testing is also available for JCPS students and staff. With consent from a guardian, symptomatic students can be tested at school. Diagnostic testing for those without symptoms is available weekly.

Unvaccinated students who come in contact with a positive case will be required to quarantine, even if they were wearing a mask. Vaccinated students who come in contact with a positive case will not be required to quarantine if they don't have symptoms.

The safety protocols help the district with contact tracing, as well as reducing the number of people who have to quarantine when a case in confirmed.

Students in quarantine will be able to continue learning through a virtual program.

For more information on the district's back-to school plan, COVID-19 testing, and case numbers, visit jefferson.kyschools.us.

