JCPS Board elects new vice chair following Chris Kolb resignation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Board of Education has elected a new vice chair.

Corrie Shull, a board member representing District 6, was voted to the leadership role on Tuesday.

He replaces Chris Kolb, who resigned on Aug. 12, following a Twitter exchange with state Senator Whitney Westerfield. Kolb tweeted an expletive after Westerfield criticized Gov. Andy Beshear’s mask mandate for Kentucky schools.

Shull, who has been serving on the board since 2018, has also served on various committees within the district.