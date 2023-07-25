‘Not missing instruction time is our No. 1 goal’: JCPS details transportation plan as bus driver shortage continues

The district's new bus plan hopes to alleviate double to triple runs drivers had to endure the last school year and kids not missing crucial instructional time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools has revealed more information surrounding their transportation plan as they navigate their new “Start Smart” times.

The district is consolidating more routes in light of the ongoing bus driver shortage.

District leaders said the average walking distance to bus stops is a quarter of a mile, though some students could walk much further.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the goal is to ensure students are not missing important instructional time or waiting for a ride home – something most experienced the previous school year.

“We are the second largest transportation system in the state next to UPS,” Pollio said. “In JCPS we transport over 60,000 students on an average school day – drive about 78,000 miles each school day.”

With the number of students traveling throughout the day, Pollio said safety was a top concern and did not want to make the same mistakes last year when it came to double or sometimes triple runs. He said staff had to stay at school longer to monitor kids and kids had to stay longer because of the bus driver shortage.

“We had to make these changes and that’s why the [JCPS] Board approved the Start Smart plan back in March,” he said.

That plan has been a controversial topic among parents with some saying it will disrupt schedules and make it harder to get their kids to school on time.

“We know this is going to be a huge lift, there’s no doubt,” he said. “We have the majority of our schools changing their start times and we know it’s not easy, we know it’s caused some inconveniences for families, but getting kids to school on time – not missing instruction is our number one goal as we do this and that’s what we are accomplishing.

However, Pollio said the district would still like to hire about 100 more bus drivers and said there is no shortage of buses.

Parents will start receiving transportation letters this week that will explain where their child will board and disembark the bus. They want parents to check out their online bus finder to learn more about the route. When you check it, it also notes that “the bus finder does not guarantee a safe walking path to or from the bus stop.”

On Aug. 7, the transportation’s help line, (502) 485-RIDE, will go live and staff members will answer questions.

Pollio did note that there could be some hiccups the first few days of school.

Classes for students in Jefferson County begin on Aug. 9.

