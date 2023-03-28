JCPS Board approves new school start times

The vote on the Smart Start measure was 6-1 and board member Linda Duncan was the only no vote.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Board of Education has approved a measure that will change school start times for the upcoming school year.

The vote on the Smart Start measure was 6-1 with board member Linda Duncan being the only "no" vote.

Smart Start would create eight start times from 7:40 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. for students K through 12 and an additional start time of 10:40 a.m. for early childhood students. Dismissals would range from 2:20 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. for K through 12 and early childhood students would depart school at 5:20 p.m.

JCPS hopes the new system will better serve students.

They say hundreds of students in the district are missing crucial instruction time because of late buses which Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio called “unfair” to students, families, teachers and bus drivers.

The change, he says, ensures student learning time is no longer a victim to the driver shortage.

Since the measure passed, the changes are expected to take effect in August.

