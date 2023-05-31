JCPS: 3 children taken to the hospital after Lousiville bus crash

More than two dozen children were on the bus at the time of the crash. Five students are being treated for injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple students are being treated for injuries after a Jefferson County Public School bus was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

School officials said Bus 1067 was carrying 34 students from W.E.B. Dubois and Male High School when it was hit from behind.

The crash happened at the Watterson and Third Street.

Of the more than two dozen children on board, five are being evaluated for injuries.

JCPS officials said three of those five were transported to Norton Children's Hospital with minor injuries.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

