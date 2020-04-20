LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Catholic Schools will continue alternative instruction after Gov. Andy Beshear recommended schools across the Commonwealth cancel in-person classes for the remainder of the school year.

The Archdiocese of Louisville says students will continue their alternative instruction through Friday, May 15. They say by then, Catholic schools would have met their annual requirements for instructional days and hours.

Officials say each school will communicate their last day for alternative instruction to parents.

The Archdiocese say they will continue to support Catholic school leaders and teachers as they continue to serve students in the coming weeks.

Activities will remain canceled.

