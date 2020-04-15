LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools continues to make changes as the district navigates the coronavirus crisis.

During a virtual meeting, the Board of Education approved changes to this year’s school calendar.

It means students will now have classes on May 1, 19th, and 29th – days they were previously off.

June 1 through June 3 will also become instructional days with the last day also falling on that day.

Superintendent Marty Pollio says even with the changes, the district still plans to honor its seniors.

“We are committed to providing commencement ceremonies whenever that may be. If we have to postpone and scramble and hopefully get together in July if that's when it is for us to host commencement ceremonies, we are committed to doing that,” he said.

There will also be changes made to next year's calendar with Oaks and Derby re-scheduled for September.

Pollio says those changes will be discussed at the next board meeting.

