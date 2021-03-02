JCPS superintendent says vaccine supply could determine when in-person classes resume

The district is waiting on the federal government to get them the booster doses.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When could JCPS welcome students back into the school buildings and classrooms?

The superintendent says the answer all depends on the vaccine supply.



At tonight's board meeting, superintendent Marty Pollio said all staff who wanted one should have their first shots by next Tuesday.



Next is the booster shot, which is given 28 days after the first dose.

Pollio says about two weeks after that, they could bring back elementary staff.

From there, the start dates would be staggered depending on school level.

“So when I ask, 'why don't we set a date right now?' Based on the vaccine we will always be monitoring the data, but until we can guarantee the booster comes in, it wouldn't be appropriate for me for me to bring a start date to you,” he said.

Pollio says if they get the booster shots on time, they would be given starting Feb. 19 until March 5.

