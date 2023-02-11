JCPS expected to release proposal for new school start times next week

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said his plan proposes nine different start times to stagger bus routes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is expected to release a proposal for their new school start times in the next week.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said his plan proposes nine different start times to stagger bus routes.

"Really this is around what our students need," Pollio said in the 'JCPS Weekly Wrap Up' on the school district's YouTube channel.

Currently, school starts at 7:40 a.m. for middle and high school students and 9:05 a.m. for elementary school students.

"We have students that are showing up late to school, significantly late, and they're having to stay many extra minutes, and even hours, after school until being picked up," he said. "It's not good for kids, it's not good for our staff."

He said JCPS' goal is to get down to 600 bus routes with 650 bus drivers, so kids will arrive right before school and be transported home right after school.

"We're going to take our neediest students, middle and high school students about 30,000 of them, move them back an hour and make sure that they have additional time for rest, for sleep, for health and to get to school," Pollio said.

