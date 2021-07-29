Every JCPS student to receive free meals regardless of family income, school

One popular meal will not be on the menu this year as JCPS announced branded pizza will not be available.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All students at Jefferson County Public Schools will be eligible for free meals during the 2021-22 school year, regardless of family income or the school they attend.

The U.S Department of Agriculture has extended funding for school districts across the country to offer free meals to every public school student, meaning JCPS can serve free, hot meals to the 96,000 enrolled students inside buildings this year.

Because of the change, JCPS will end its months-long curbside food pickup for anyone 18 and younger. Dan Ellnor, assistant director of Nutrition Services, announced that more than 11.5 million meals have been served since March 16, 2020.

Starting Aug. 11, meals will only be provided to JCPS students. Students enrolled in in-person classes will receive meals in the building, while those enrolled in virtual school can register to pick up meals in bulk at five designated locations.

"Although we will be making some adjustments to our meal service to adapt to the changing landscape in our schools, we’re looking forward to the coming school year and returning to some sense of a normal schedule and serving kids in cafeterias again," said Julia Bauscher, executive director of JCPS Nutrition Services.

The district will keep popular options they had during remote learning, such as "fast pass" breakfast kiosks for students to grab and go. Students can also pick up milk, a vegetable or fruit on top of a meal they brought from home.

Bauscher said menus are subject to vary as school districts and restaurants nationwide experience shortages and food disruptions.

One popular meal will not be on the menu this year. JCPS said branded pizza will not be available, saying the district is working to bring it back as soon as possible. Vending machines will be open.

