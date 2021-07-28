Some Louisville parents stick with homeschooling

The percentage of homeschooling parents doubled during the pandemic. Now, some local parents say they're sticking with it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Emily Camenisch helps Indiana parents legally switch to homeschooling. In fall of 2020, she said it was "an explosion" of calls and messages from parents.

The US Census found that from April to September of 2020, the percentage of parents homeschooling their children more than doubled.

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated mask guidance for schools, Camenisch said her phone started ringing again. She said she's always happy to help. "But, I don't like to receive calls from people trying to do something they never wanted to do."

Parents like Katina Alami. "I don't want to homeschool all seven of my children," she said. "It's really hard."

"It really is like another job," said Alami. "But when you see your kids thrive and you see your kids grow, it's worth it."

Alami made the switch for the fall of 2020, saying public schools were failing her kids, who she didn't want to wear masks. Now she's planning to homeschool indefinitely. Still, she attends JCPS board meetings with hopes that will change.

Her feelings are increasingly common for homeschooling families.

"So when this is something someone is excited about," Camenisch said. "I hate to see them feel like the choice has been taken from them."

Still, Emily says she's hearing success stories. Children are learning and improving inside and out of the public school system.

