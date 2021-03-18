Meals will be free for all JCPS students through end of the school year

As students return to the classroom, the district is adjusting its curbside meal pickup schedule as well.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Meal pickup for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is changing as students return to in-person instruction.

Through the rest of the 2020-21 school year, all JCPS students will receive meals at no charge, according to an announcement from the district.

Starting March 17, students who are attending school in-person will receive their meals at school.

A new schedule for curbside pickup has been released for students who are continuing to learn from home.

The next curbside pickup day will be Wednesday, March 24. At 37 different sites, families will receive eight breakfasts, eight lunches and snacks.

There will be no meal service during Spring Break. Once break ends, meal pickup will be available every Saturday through the end of the school year. On Saturdays, five breakfasts and lunches will be available for pickup.

Due to Derby, families will pick up their meals for the week of May 3 on Friday, April 30.

Meal sites for the March 24 pickup date are different from the Saturday curbside locations. You can see the full list here.

Families who have students learning in-person can also pick up meals on Saturdays for when their children have virtual learning days.

The district said it will continue its meal program in some form this summer.

Since schools were shut down last March, JCPS said it has given out more than 7.5 million meals.

According to JCPS, more than 7,000 students stepped into a classroom Wednesday, kicking off the district’s rolling, hybrid in-person learning schedule after the pandemic sent students home to learn virtually.

Schools reported no major issues, with many saying it went much smoother than expected.

