JCPS senior collects, distributes 21k snack bags as students return to classroom

Through his organization, RAK Louisville, Andrew Dunn is spreading kindness by making snack bags for students as they return to classroom as JCPS schools reopen.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As some Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) students head back into the classroom today after a year of learning from home, one student in the school system worked to make sure at least one thing that was different was positive.

Andrew Dunn, a senior at duPont Manual High School, has collected and prepared snack bags for students. Dunn has been things kind of acts of kindness through his youth service organization, Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) Louisville, since he was in the fifth grade.

"It started as just a way to spread kindness," Dunn said. "At first, just here’s a mechanical pencil but then it slowly grows into a service-oriented organization."

Taking the random acts of kindness to the next level, the organization started dealing with homelessness, refugee outreach, education and food insecurity, something they saw even more during the pandemic.

"There’s people struggling in our own schools and that are hungry in school," Dunn said. "The need is in Louisville too and we kind of forget that."

RAK Louisville partnered with the Boys and Girls Club, Hope Collaborative and other organizations to get snack bags to children.

They started around this time last year and have collected more than 21,000 bags. This nonprofit is organized and run by students. That’s something Andrew takes pride in.

"We’re the generation," Dunn said. "We’re going to do this pandemic together. Doing something positive and doing something proactive is the best thing you can do."

