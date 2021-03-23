JCPS Board approves plan to have limited, outdoor graduation ceremonies

The Board approved unanimously to have the outdoor ceremonies on May 27, May 28 and May 29.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As schools begin to open partially, Jefferson County Public Schools now has an idea when graduation ceremonies will take place.

High school seniors will have a chance to walk across the stage after the Board of Education voted unanimously to have outdoor ceremonies with a limited audience on May 27, May 28 and May 29.

The proposed schedules do not allow graduation ceremonies prior to the last day and the ceremonies will take place on their school’s football field.

However, schools in the district that do not have access to a stadium will use facilities at other schools.

Here’s a breakdown of how the ceremonies will work:

The graduating class for each school will be divided into groups appropriate to meet the current Health Department/KDE guidelines and stadium capacity.

Schools may have between one and five ceremonies, depending on the number of groups that graduates in the class.

Each graduate will have an allotted number of admission tickets to distribute to family members. The total number of tickets will be based upon the current Health Department/KDE guidelines for outside stadium bleacher-style seating.

They will have a controlled entrance, limited capacity and will follow state health guidelines. This also includes wearing masks and social distancing.

The graduation ceremonies will take place on May 27 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and on May 28 at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.; and on May 29 at 10 a.m. and noon. Schools will decide which times will be used.

JCPS said there will be a rain date of June 1 available if inclement weather happens.

High School students planning to return in-person, hybrid classes begin for them on Apr. 5.

