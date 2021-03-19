Pollio recommends in-person graduation ceremonies for JCPS seniors

The district's plan calls for graduations to be on each school's football field.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said he will recommend in-person graduation ceremonies for 2020-21 seniors.

Friday marks the second day of in-person learning for K-5 students in Group B. Pollio said nearly 22,000 elementary school students have returned to school this week, thanking educators and staff for implementing the district's guidelines.

Pollio said he will recommend to the Board of Education that the district holds in-person graduation ceremonies at all of the district's high school between May 27-29.

"The great news is the graduating seniors of 2021, with our board approval, will be having in-person graduation ceremonies, will have the opportunity to walk across the stage, receive their diploma, take that picture and experience such an important part of everyone's life," Pollio said.

The ceremonies, Pollio said, will likely look different. The district will implement all mask and social distancing recommendations, which could mean up to five ceremonies for one school. Each graduate will get tickets for friends and family to attend based on safety guidelines.

Chief of Schools Robert Moore said the district's plan calls for graduations to be on each school's football field. If a school does not have a football field, their ceremony can be on Doss High School's field.

Because graduations will take place outdoors, the district will have rain makeup days and have adjustments if needed.

Pollio will recommend the graduation plan to the board at their next meeting Tuesday.

