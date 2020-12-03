LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools will close through April 5 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Superintendent Marty Pollio said.

Pollio said schools will remain open Friday, March 13. No school activities will be allowed starting after school March 13. The district will distribute meals to any students under 18 at 43 different sites despite the closures. Those sites can be found here.

The district's spring break is scheduled for March 30 through April 3. School is expected to resume April 6. Pollio said the last day of school will be June 11.

The announcement comes after Gov. Andy Beshear recommended all schools cancel in-person classes for the next two weeks in an attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Louisville Catholic Schools are also closed through this time. At this time, two people in Jefferson County have tested positive for COVID-19.

