FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has recommended all schools cease in-person classes for the next two weeks to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Beshear's recommendation comes as several events are being canceled locally and nationwide. He previously recommended churches cancel services this weekend.

While children are not being affected, Beshear said the recommendation is to ensure the state takes a proactive approach to avoiding the spread of COVID-19.

He said he does not ask school districts to close completely so districts can provide meal programs or help students who may need a place to stay. Beshear said it is important students go to school Friday, March 12.

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio will hold a press conference at 6 p.m. to discuss the district's measures.

All events hosted by Louisville Metro or at Louisville Metro facilities are canceled through April 5 at this time.

WHAS11 will continue to update this story as more information is received.

