Hardin County Schools return to in-person instruction Jan. 11

HCS said students will return to the same A/B schedule they had when in-person learning ended Oct. 30.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Hardin County Schools will resume in-person instruction Monday, Jan. 11.

HCS said students will return to the same schedule they had when in-person learning ended Oct. 30, with schools using an A/B format. Group A students will be in class Monday and Thursday, while Group B students will be in class Tuesday and Friday. The two groups rotate Wednesdays.

"It is our intention to start welcoming our students back to our buildings on January 11," HCS Superintendent Teresa Morgan said. "There was a surge of positive COVID-19 cases after the Thanksgiving holiday. Waiting until January 11 allows for a possible surge after the New Year’s holiday to fade."

There has been a change to the Wednesday schedule, though, due to holidays. Group B students will be in class Wednesday, Jan. 13. Group A students will be in class Wednesday, Jan. 20.

That rotation will continue as long as the A/B format continues. Students who have been participating in non-traditional instruction are continuing NTI Jan. 4.

The HCS Online Learning Academy has also restarted on Jan. 4, and will continue for the rest of the school year.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.