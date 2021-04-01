JCPS resumes virtual learning on Monday

After a two-week winter break, students will continue virtual classes until a definite date of in-person instruction is confirmed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Classes resume virtually for Jefferson County Public Schools on Monday.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said he is optimistic that in-person learning for some students could happen as early as February.

The district will follow Kentucky’s Healthy at School guidelines meaning students participating in virtual learning will have the same access to instruction and course work that they would have access to if they were learning in person.

It also means students would get access to advance placement courses and opportunities to complete required hands-on career and technical education.

JCPS has made an updated change to the website where parents can find their student’s NTI course work.

If you head to the district’s homepage, the link is the first item below the alert bar.

You would then click on your child(ren)'s school, followed by their teacher/classroom.

Meal service also resume on Monday, click here for locations.