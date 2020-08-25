Family, friends remember beloved New Albany middle school teacher

Chad Neidiffer was a teacher with NAFCS, challenging his students to perform at the 'best of my ability' or B.O.M.A.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Family and friends are mourning the loss of beloved middle school teacher Chad Neidiffer, who passed away Saturday according to a memorial page set up for him.

Those who knew him describe him as a man "larger than life," who always had a smile on his face and love in his heart.

"He was full of life, probably one of the best human beings I've ever met," said Dr. Jessica Waters, principal at Hazelwood Middle School, where he taught fifth grade for the last several years. "He was a true fifth grade teacher and he wanted to remain that fifth grade teacher."

Waters said Neidiffer taught English and Social Studies in the classroom, but in reality he taught so much more.

"Chad was really big into leaving a legacy," Waters said. "No matter what you did, you always did your best."

In the windows of the middle school are posters with the letters B.O.M.A. The letters stand for 'Best of my ability' which is a phrase he said to students often.

"That's what he always told the kids," said Waters. "Chad was very competitive so he made sure that his students were as well and that they knew that work to your potential because you can achieve anything. And his students truly believed that."

That phrase also appears on a memorial page and memorial fund that's now been set up for his family. That fund has raised thousands as others work to pour out love in honor of a man who made that his main priority.

"He would tell me every day that he loved me," said Waters. "He told all his kids that. He told us all that and he meant it. That's something we're all going to miss."

The family was not available for interviews, but did release a statement saying Neidiffer challenged his students at Hazelwood and Slate Run Elementary to perform at the 'Best of my ability' or 'BOMA.'

"His high expectations for students were only surpassed by his unconditional love and support, which often lasted long after they left his class. The result is that his students often succeeded academically while developing a sense of personal accountability within a culture of mutual respect and care for others," the statement said.

Neidiffer's family said despite his impact on the community, he lived a quiet life with friends and family.

"Our family is heartbroken at the loss of Chad. He was first and foremost a family man – a wonderful father, son and brother," they said. "The family draws comfort from Chad’s Christian Faith, and the promise of a Heavenly reunion with him."

Neidiffer will be laid to rest Wednesday with immediate family only. A drive-thru visitation is planned from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Southeast Christian Church in Jeffersonville.

