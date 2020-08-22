New Albany Councilman, veteran walks 22 miles to bring awareness to veteran suicide

Josh Turner is raising money for Mission 22, an organization that provides resources to veterans.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany Councilman Josh Turner spent his Saturday morning walking 22 miles up and down the Ohio River Greenway from the New Albany Amphitheater to the Big Four Bridge in Jeffersonville.

He walked the 22 miles for Mission 22, an organization that seeks to bring awareness to veteran suicide and provide resources for vets.

The organization is named for the statistic that 22 veterans die every day from suicide. Turner says that number is now about 20.

“The sad fact is we’re all very close to someone who has lost their life to suicide as a veteran,” Turner said.

Turner is an Air Force veteran and knows there are challenges after being in the military.

“The biggest problem I faced is when I got out and learning to fit in with the civilian population,” said Turner. “There is an adjustment, I think that’s probably the hardest time for a veteran.”

That’s not an uncommon problem for veterans.

“It’s like ok, I’m in charge of all this stuff when I was in the military,” said Mission 22 ambassador Skip Cissna. “When I come back I have to start over, I’m at the bottom of the barrel.”

Cissna said many of the suicides are a result of PTSD or traumatic brain injuries.

“It’s just hard for them to realize that people care, they’re not alone,” Cissna said.

Along his route, Turner walked with friends, fellow veterans, or just people who care about the cause.

As a New Albany councilman, Turner also wants to show that being an elected official means more than just a title – it means taking action for causes like this.

“I don’t think it’s just enough to be elected in this world,” Turner said. “I think you need to show some leadership.”

Turner is raising money for Mission 22; he met his fundraising goal but is trying to exceed it.

You can find a link to his fundraising page here.

►Contact reporter Rose McBride at rmcbride@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.