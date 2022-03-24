Science teacher at J. Graham Brown School wins ExCel Award

Dr. Kat is a science teacher who goes above and beyond to energize and engage her classroom.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11, in partnership with LG&E and KU, celebrates teachers in our communities going above and beyond in the classroom with an ExCel Award.

We're celebrating Dr. Kathleen Mattingly, or Dr. Kat to her students, at the J. Graham Brown school.

For the past 12 years, Dr. Kat has taught science at the Brown school. She's aided in building up the school's science department while energizing colleagues in both the middle and high school levels.

"A big reason why she's winning this award today and why we're honoring her is because she is an engaging and inspirational educator," said Dr. Angela Parsons, the principal at Brown. "Over and over, students share she is one of their best teachers."

Dr. Kat is a dynamic teacher who engaged students. One of her students joined the presentation to share his favorite part of learning from Dr. Kat.

"I understand the hype," said senior Alex Billings. "She is, without a doubt, a Brown school legend."

She knows the way to her student's hearts, saying she'll be using her $1,000 check to purchase some classroom supplies, but will mostly buy snacks for her hungry students.

"All the hungry students filter through my room during class changes and grab granola bars, and grab popcorn," said Dr. Kat. "I think I'm going through a case a week at this point. I think I need to ween them off."

On behalf of WHAS11, LG&E and KU, congratulations to Dr. Kathleen Mattingly of Brown on your ExCel award!

