Scribner Middle School Orchestra Teacher wins ExCel Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11, in partnership with LG&E and KU, takes time each week to recognize teachers in our communities, going above and beyond for students with an ExCel Award.

Emily Gallagher, an orchestra teacher at Scribner Middle School, knows her class offers students the opportunity to come as they are and leave more confident.

Gallagher knows how important music is in her students' lives. Music builds their confidence, creates an emotional pathway to communication, builds self-esteem and allows expression.

Band Director Tyler Kuhn said, "One of the things I think all of our kids need is their teachers, their people at school, as well as their families, to just love them as much as they can. When I think of Emily that's what I see from her."

Mrs. Gallagher is incredibly familiar with her Scribner community. She's a product of the school herself! She said watching kids grow in her classroom is one of her favorite parts of being a teacher.

"They're kids who maybe don't have other classes together, and they still come together to make music and support each other," Gallagher said. "I watch their relationships form, I watch our relationships form. It makes me a little sad to think of them going to high school, but also excited I was able to create this experience for them."

As part of her ExCel Award, Mrs. Gallagher received a check for $1,000 and is already creating some plans on how to use the money.

"That's money I can use to buy instruments, just to make sure my kids are taken care of and have what they need," she said.

