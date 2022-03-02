ExCel Award | Newburg Middle School orchestra director honored

For more than 20 years, Lisa Fossett has been a fixture of her Jefferson County Public School community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Each week, WHAS11, in partnership with LG&E and KU, honors teachers in our communities who are going above and beyond to make sure their students excel.

Clearly a crowd favorite, the orchestra director at Newburg Middle School recognizes the importance of music in kids’ lives.

The sixth-grade assistant principal Ross Carroll said the school is lucky to have her.

“She’ll take on any kid, any challenge,” said Carroll. “She comes at everything with such positivity, and such a solution-focused mindset, that it makes everyone's job easier.”

She leads the orchestra program at the middle school while giving students the opportunity to learn music who may not otherwise get that chance. Her students are engaged and laser-focused on learning all they can.

Fossett said the orchestra is a hands-on activity.

“I very seldom have kids that aren’t focused during class. I mean, it’s one of the few times I can look around the room and every kid is involved. And there aren’t too many activities that grab a middle schooler’s attention for 70 minutes a class period," she said.

A constant innovator during the pandemic, Mrs. Fossett led her students in music lessons with glasses of water and even made musical instruments with pool noodles!

During her acceptance, she took the time to thank all her support systems.

"Thank you to my wonderful husband, also a JCPS teacher, and my son, a JCPS orchestra student for being my soft place to fall when I need it. it takes a village and I am lucky that the Newburg community has been and will continue to be mine," said Fossett.



Again, on behalf of LG&E, KU and WHAS11, Congratulations to Mrs. Lisa Fossett, this week's excel award recipient.