Shelby County teacher wins ExCEL Award for making most of NTI

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Wright Elementary kindergarten teacher Jodie Collins is making the most of non-traditional instruction with her young kids.

Keeping young students focused can be tough in person, but those around Mrs. Collins said she is dedicated to her students and creating a strong foundation of learning.

"She's so creative, she thinks of things that keep them engaged...she has a cow as a class pet named Beverly...those are the things Jodie does to go above and beyond," said Dr. Sally Scuggs, superintendent for Shelby County Public Schools.

Despite NTI, Collins' students have been laser focused thanks to her work. She said working with kindergarteners has been her passion, and she's loved working in Shelby County — whether that's in or out of the classroom.

"It's an amazing accomplishment in my career," Collins said. "This is my 16th year in kindergarten, there's no place I'd rather be than kindergarten in Shelby County."

WHAS11 wants to congratulate ExCEL Award recipient Mrs. Jodie Collins for her commitment to education and leadership in the classroom.

