Louisville science teacher 'humbled and honored' to win latest ExCel Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The WHAS11 and LGE & KU ExCel Award recognizes Kentuckiana teachers who go above and beyond in their classrooms.

Students and staff at the Phoenix School of Discovery gathered on Wednesday to celebrate this week's winner, Tracy Ising!

When you take a look inside Mrs. Ising's classroom, you may think it looks unorthodox, chaotic and a little out of sorts. But every single thing is intentional, carefully created and planned -- a reflection of her teaching style.

"I was completely shocked," Ising said about winning the award. "My first response, which was kind of funny, was, 'I didn't apply.' My principal laughed at me and says, 'You're not supposed to apply.' I was humbled and honored to win this award."

Mrs. Ising models the behavior she hopes her students will show, getting excited about what many would consider mundane.

In the science lab, her child-like reaction to exciting and new topics reflects on her students.

"I want kids to love science," Ising said. "I want them to enjoy it as much as I have. I want them to realize that anyone can amount to anything and do anything in science."

During an ExCel award ceremony at The Phoenix School, colleagues, students, and her family came together to celebrate the award.

As for her plans with the $1,000 check awarded to her by LG&E and KU for use in the classroom, she's still collaborating with her team.

"We're still talking about it," Ising said. "We haven't quite decided how we're going to use it yet but I'm going to my middle school science teachers to ask them how they want to use it."

Again, congrats to this week's ExCel Award winner, Mrs. Ising from the Phoenix School of Discovery!

