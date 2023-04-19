Waggener High math department head wins ExCel Award

The math department head at Waggener High School is a known leader among his colleagues.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This week we're honoring a second Kentuckiana educator with an ExCel Award! The WHAS11 and LG&E and KU ExCel Award recognizes a teacher who goes above and beyond in their classroom.

Our crew joined students and staff at Waggener High School to celebrate math department head, Phillip Cooper.

Dividing his attention among all students, Mr. Cooper subtracts the things holding his students back to multiply their college preparedness levels.

In his classroom, all the work adds up to an ExCel Award!

"It was a humbling experience," Mr. Cooper said. "Don't get me wrong, I like to be the center of attention in my classroom, but being the center of attention is something I tend to shy away from."

Outside the classroom, Mr. Cooper is a leader among inexperienced and veteran staff members. He's the math department chair and shares his most successful methods and strategies with other teachers.

"It's very encouraging," he said. "I think that anyone who has the desire to work in public education and has the desire to be a teacher can really have an impact on students as well as their colleagues."

During an ExCel Award ceremony at Waggener, colleagues, students and his family celebrated the award.

As for his plans with the $1,000 check awarded to him by LG&E and KU for use in the classroom, Mr. Cooper has a creative idea.

"I have an idea that I'd like to start a ping pong club to help with the school climate and bring kids together as a school community and get to do something fun," Mr. Cooper said.

Again, congrats to Mr. Phillip Cooper from Waggener High on his ExCel Award!

