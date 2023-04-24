Shelby County teacher Krista Hardesty receives ExCel Award honor

Hardesty a leader among her fellow teachers, both inside the school and throughout the district.

Krista Hardesty is known as kind, caring, patient and approachable, but firm regarding her third grade students at Marnel C. Moorman School.

She works to learn each one of her students’ strengths while helping bridge the gaps while meeting them where they are.

“I got in it for the kids,” Hardesty said. “I had some really incredible teachers growing up. I just wanted to be that for them. I’ve always loved being around children and seeing them getting excited about learning and having those ‘a-ha’ moments. I wanted to be there for them.”

Hardesty has taught at Shelby County Public Schools for more than 15 years. She is a leader among fellow teachers, both inside the school and throughout the district. She not only focuses on students past and present, but every student inside the building.

Hardesty’s humbleness shows, even until the minute she found out she was a recipient of the ExCel Award.

“I was shocked,” she said with a smile. “I sat in the ceremony, just sitting there. My husband had to nudge me and be like, ‘The called your name!’ and I was like, oh! There are just so many incredible people who were nominated. I was shocked – very excited.”

During an ExCel Award ceremony at Moorman, colleagues, family members and students came together to celebrate the award.

As for her plans with the $1,000 check awarded to her by LG&E and KU for use in the classroom, there are already some things in the works.

"Our kids did just do a garden project," she said. "They designed a sensory garden, so they had to pick flowers to go with the senses. We did collect donations, but this will help what the donations didn't collect, so I'm definitely going to use it for part of that."

