Coroner ID's man, woman found fatally shot inside car in California neighborhood

Police said both victims died from multiple gunshot wounds Friday evening in the 1000 block of Dr. W.J. Hodge Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified two victims found shot inside a car in the California neighborhood.

Twenty-five-year-old Tyus Sublett and 21-year-old Peyton Armstead suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to an alleyway in the 1000 block of Dr. W.J. Hodge Street around 6:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

Both Sublett and Armstead were pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and police have not named any suspects.

If you have any information pertaining to this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The investigation remains ongoing.

