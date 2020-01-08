1 dead after shooting in Portland neighborhood

Anyone with information in this case should call police at their anonymous tip line: 574-LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood on Saturday.

Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of N. 17th St. Officers located a man who had been shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information in this case should call police at their anonymous tip line: 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.