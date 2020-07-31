x
Man, woman found shot to death inside car in Louisville, LMPD

Police say the car was found in the 1000 block of W.J. Hodge Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Louisville report they are investigating the death of a man and woman were found shot to death Friday evening. 

Louisville Metro Police say about 6:30 officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1000 block of W.J. Hodge Street. Officers found a man and a women inside a vehicle in the rear of an alley, both victims had gunshot wounds, LMPD says.

Both were pronounced dead on the scene, LMPD confirms.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

