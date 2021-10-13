'I feel unsafe in my home' | Students call for better security after UofL alert of 'armed and dangerous' predator

A UofL student said off-campus housing needs better security following a recent sexual predator alert.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at the University of Louisville (UofL) were on high alert Wednesday following an alert from the university about several incidents happening on campus.

In an email shared with the UofL’s campus community, ULPD said an armed robbery took place over the weekend at the Retreat at Louisville off-campus housing. Police said a suspect broke into an apartment and sexually and physically assaulted a woman inside.

"It was very disheartening and very discouraging," UofL senior Kaitlyn Parker said. "I felt unsafe in my home and that I am away from my home and I know my parents they were very upset."

Parker, who lives in off-campus housing, believes these complexes need better security.

"A lot of times they don't provide the safety that they say they do upfront," she said. "The gates are open or broken half the time. Random people can walk into the fenced communities, it's really easy to access."

School officials said they have increased police patrols and presence and have offered helpful safety tips for students including to lock all doors and windows and to be aware of your surrounding while staying alert.

In the meantime, Parker said she will continue to be alert and urges other students to do the same.

At this time, the university's police department said the investigation is ongoing.

