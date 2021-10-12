UofL's campus police warning students, staff to stay alert following incidents of 'armed and dangerous' sexual predator

Police are warning the campus community after a woman was physically and sexually assaulted at the Retreat at Louisville apartments over the weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville is reminding students to stay alert as both campus and Metro Police investigate what they call a “sexual predator.”

In an email shared with the UofL’s campus community, ULPD said an armed robbery took place over the weekend at the Retreat at Louisville off campus housing. Police said a suspect gained unlawful entry into the apartment and sexually and physically assaulted a female.

Police said there were rumors about access and potential ties to vehicle break-ins and unmarked key fobs. However, they said their preliminary reports don’t show a direct link.

The email said there were three other incidents reported previously – two in late July which was reported to LMPD, and one in August where campus police investigated near University Pointe.

Police said the descriptions of the suspect are vague because they have worn a face covering during each incident.

ULPD has placed additional officers around campus and nearby housing during the evening and early morning hours.

They’re asking anyone with information to call (502) 852-6111.

Students are asked to stay aware of their surroundings and be sure to:

Lock all doors and windows

Use well-lit public walkways and walk with a friend

Avoid texting or displaying a smartphone while traveling

Use the Cardinal Cruiser escort service

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.