Crystal Rogers case: FBI Louisville says its made 'significant progress' in 2015 disappearance

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — This July marks eight years since 35-year-old Crystal Rogers was last seen and authorities say in the last year, they've made "significant progress" in investigating the Bardstown mother's disappearance.

Rogers disappeared on July 3, 2015. Her father, Tommy Ballard, later found her car along the Bluegrass Parkway. Inside he found her keys, cell phone and purse.

Since then Rogers' family, multiple law enforcement agencies, and many within the Nelson County community have worked endlessly to find answers.

Sherry Ballard, Crystal's mother, said she can't believe it's been so long and appreciates the love her community has shown throughout the investigation.

"The FBI, and everyone involved, is working extremely hard to find justice for Tommy and Crystal. I want to say thank you to everyone for all their love and prayers," she said. "It's meant a lot to me and one day God will answer them all."

In a statement on Monday, federal investigators said Crystal's family and the Bardstown community deserve justice.

FBI Louisville says over the past year, the agency has made "significant progress" in bringing Crystal's case to its "rightful conclusion."

"We continue to pursue every available lead until those responsible for Crystal's disappearance are held accountable," officials said.

Federal investigators believe there are still people with important information who have yet to come forward.

"We know that there are still people in the community who have not come forward with details of Crystal's disappearance," they said, urging, "It's never too late."

Last October, the FBI searched a farm with ties to the main suspect in Rogers' disappearance. While Brooks Houck has never been arrested or charged in the case, authorities spent a week searching a farm owned by his mother.

FBI Louisville said evidence was collected during the search, but did not specify what was found. In a statement, the agency said all the evidence was being analyzed at the FBI's lab in Quantico.

If you have any information that would assist investigators in Rogers' case, you are asked to contact the FBI at 502-263-6000 or make a tip online.

