University of Kentucky student charged in US Capitol riot

Gracyn Courtright is being charged with theft of property, entering a restricted building and engaging in disruptive conduct.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A University of Kentucky student from West Virginia is the latest to face federal charges for her role in the riot at the US Capitol.

Gracyn Courtright is being charged with theft of property, entering a restricted building and engaging in disruptive conduct.

According to an affidavit, FBI agents used her pictures and videos collected from her social media accounts.

Courtright’s father also confirmed some details to investigators.

In her posts, Courtright said she never saw any violence and didn’t take part in any herself.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.