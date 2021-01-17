Nelson County man facing multiple charges; accused of assaulting federal officer in US Capitol insurrection

Chad Barrett Jones was alleged to have been part of a crowd that violently stormed the door to the Speaker’s Lobby.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A third Kentucky man has been taken into custody and facing a slew of charges including assaulting a federal officer during the violent protests at the US Capitol.

Chad Barrett Jones, 42 of Nelson County, was arrested in Louisville on Saturday, according to FBI Louisville.

Jones was identified by authorities after they received a tip on Jan. 8.

Federal investigators said Jones was allegedly part of the crowd who violently stormed their way to the Speaker’s Lobby during the riot.

According to an affidavit, video footage from inside the Capitol showed Jones in a red hooded jacket and gray skullcap among an aggressive crowd trying to breach a barricaded door to the Speaker’s Lobby, which connects to the House of Representatives chambers.

Investigators said members of that crowd shouted and gesticulated at Capitol Police officers guarding the door.

After officers began moving toward the adjacent wall as other officers in tactical gear arrived, they said Jones struck the door’s glass panels at least ten times with a long, wooden flagpole.

The affidavit also alleges chants of “break it down” was heard and that an officer inside the Speaker’s Lobby with a gun raised was seen at the side of the video in close vicinity of the doorway.

The Superintendent of the Capitol told investigators the repair costs of the damage glass will cost more than $1,000.

Jones’ charges include assault on a federal officer, certain acts during a civil disorder, destruction of government property over $1,000, obstruction of justice, unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.