Woman arrested, charged in Jeffersonville homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has been arrested following the death of a woman in the Claysburg neighborhood.
According to a release, Jeffersonville Police said their officers responded to reports of a woman “unconscious and unresponsive” in the 200 block of National Avenue around 6 a.m. Monday.
The woman was taken to Clark Memorial Hospital nearby and died a short time later.
A preliminary investigation discovered the victim had some type of altercation with another woman, later identified as Tynae Couts.
Police said Couts allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife.
She was taken into custody and charged with murder.
Couts is currently booked at the Clark County Jail.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
RELATED VIDEO