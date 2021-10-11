Woman arrested, charged in Jeffersonville homicide

Police said Tynae Couts allegedly stabbed a woman on National Avenue early Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has been arrested following the death of a woman in the Claysburg neighborhood.

According to a release, Jeffersonville Police said their officers responded to reports of a woman “unconscious and unresponsive” in the 200 block of National Avenue around 6 a.m. Monday.

The woman was taken to Clark Memorial Hospital nearby and died a short time later.

A preliminary investigation discovered the victim had some type of altercation with another woman, later identified as Tynae Couts.

Police said Couts allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife.

She was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Couts is currently booked at the Clark County Jail.

