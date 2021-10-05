LMPD investigating fatal shooting near Jefferson Memorial Forest

Police said a victim was shot and killed in the 3800 block of Blevins Gap Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in southwest Jefferson County.

Metro Police responded to the incident in the 3800 block of Blevins Gap Road, not too far from the Jefferson Memorial Forest, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found a man unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was made available.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

