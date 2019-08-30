RICHMOND, Ky. — "This is the first step to complete our closure process," Ellen Spurlock, the mother of Savannah Spurlock said sitting on her couch wearing a shirt that read Savannah Strong.

Surrounded by child art projects, scattered legos, a tiny table, nerf guns and stray darts, Ellen Spurlock's apartment still holds signs of the four children whose mother snatched from their lives.

"It is so hard to deal with this and know that your twenty-three-year-old died before you in a murder," she said.

With her own strength to share her reaction to Sparks' murder charge.

"I was very relieved -- very relieved to know that something is finally being done to punish whoever had something to do with Savannah's murder," she said. "I was glad."

"Although we had a sense of closure in finding Savannah's body that is just a part of it," Spurlock's mother explained. "I need to know -- really need to know why he did it, what happened."

"There are all kinds of unanswered questions that I still have," Spurlock said.

She has her own ideas about what might have happened to her daughter.

"I just feel like maybe she, Savannah, rejected his advances and that caused him to blow up," she told us. "She didn’t know him at all before that night so I just don't know what could have warranted him killing her."

But still holds doubt.

"His whole original story, 'oh well - I fell asleep and she was gone'. No -- not without a coat, without a car, without money, without a phone -- that is stupid -- I was just like, he had something to do with it because he was the last person to see her alive."

However, she believes someone out there may be keeping secrets.

"I think that somebody else might have known something after the fact bc I find it very difficult to believe that he placed her in a garden by himself or he could have told someone after he did it."

Through it all, Spurlock is still steadfast, patient and hopeful.

"It is very difficult to wait but I know that we will get the answers - I believe that," she said. "It is just going to take some time."

Spurlock thanked the police and shared her trust in the process.

"The detectives explained to us that it was going to take some time to get him charged with murder because they don’t want to mess the case up," she explained. "I can't push it because it might mess it up and then he'll go free."

Spurlock's strength shifts to sorrow when we asked what she would say to Sparks, the man accused of killing her daughter.

"She [Savannah] had so many people who loved her and she has four precious babies that you've taken their mother," she said as tears started streaming down her face. "You need to come forward and say exactly what you did so we can know everything that happened and grieve properly and try to pick up the pieces you've shattered and go on. You need to take responsibility for what you did and tell what you did."

Her message to anyone still silent, "I just ask you to look inside yourself and say what if it was me, what if it was somebody I loved that this happened to. It is devastating not to have the answers that you need when someone you love has been murdered."

"You don’t have to even share your name but please come forward so we can have complete closure."

If you have any information, please contact Kentucky State Police at 502-782-1800 or Richmond Police Department at 859-623-8911 or detective@richmond.ky.us.



