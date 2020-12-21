Suspect arrested after traffic stop turned pursuit ends in Clark County

Louisville Metro Police said the incident began the Portland neighborhood and crossing the Ohio River into Jeffersonville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A suspect is in custody after a traffic stop turned pursuit ended in southern Indiana.

Louisville Metro Police said the incident began around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on 25th and St. Xavier in the Portland neighborhood.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The suspect then fled the area with the officer catching up with them at 22nd and Lytle where that vehicle came to a stop.

Police said as the officer was getting out of the vehicle, the suspect put the vehicle in reverse, ramming the cruiser causing it to become inoperable.

The suspect fled, leading officers on a pursuit into Jeffersonville where they wrecked the vehicle on Waverly Road and Hamburg Pike.

That person was taken into custody by Jeffersonville Police awaiting an extradition warrant from Metro Police.

Their name has not yet been released.

The officer was checked out, but it was unclear if they suffered any injuries.

First Division will handle this investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.