Louisville woman killed in Spencer County crash

A Louisville woman suffered fatal injuries after losing control of her vehicle on Mount Washington Rd.

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. — A Louisville woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Spencer County, Ky. Wednesday night.

Kentucky State Police say Laura Klotz, 28, of Louisville, lost control of her vehicle while traveling toward the Bullitt County line on Mount Washington Road. The vehicle crashed and Klotz received fatal injuries.

The passenger in the vehicle with Klotz refused medical treatment at the scene.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.