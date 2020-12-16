Jeffersonville Animal Shelter reopens with renovations

The shelter received a new HVAC system, remodeled floors and walls and a flushable drain system in the kennels.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Shelter animals in southern Indiana now have a more comfortable place to stay as they wait for adoption. The City of Jeffersonville showed off the renovations of their renamed Jeffersonville Animal Shelter Tuesday.

"Our animals deserved better," said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore. "After nearly two decades in this building, it was clear it wasn't built to the standards of a commercial grace facility."

Inside, the shelter received a new HVAC system, remodeled floors and walls, a flushable drain system in the kennels. The landscaping around the shelter was redone and sectioned yards were set up so dogs have plenty of room to learn and play. The existing kennels were extended in the renovation as well.

Animal Director Sarah Green said the new HVAC system and flooring will help with disease control and odor in the shelter.

"All of the renovations will make a more comfortable and less stressful stay for the animals," she said.

Employees will also have a more comfortable environment to work in - the lobby and employee break room were updated in the renovation.

Construction on the renovated shelter began in March and was completed in December.

According to a press release from the City of Jeffersonville, the project was one of the last ones architect and Jeffersonville native Wayne Estopinal of TEG Architects had the chance to work on. Estopinal was killed in a plane crash in November 2018.

