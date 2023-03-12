Shelbyville man arrested after cashing in winning ticket that wasn't his, police say

According to police, the incident happened in September 2022 at Derby City Gaming on Poplar Level Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Shelbyville man has been arrested after police say he stole a winning gaming ticket that did not belong to him.

Leonard Throne, 59, is facing theft charges.

The arrest stems from a Sept. 8 incident at Derby City Gaming on Poplar Level Road.

According to arrest records, Throne was at the facility that day, when police said he had picked up a ticket and cashed it in.

Metro Police said the victim, who the ticket belonged to, said while he was inside Derby City Gaming, he dropped the ticket that was worth $673.00. He said when went back to look for the ticket, it was gone.

That’s when surveillance video showed Throne picking up the ticket and using his identification to cash it in. Police said once he got the cash, he kept it for himself.

Throne was arrested on Saturday.

