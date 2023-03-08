'I figured it has to be the big one': Kentucky couple wins nearly $500K playing the lottery

A Mayfield couple drove to the lottery headquarters in Louisville on Monday to claim their winnings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A lucky trip to their local convenience store has left one Kentucky couple hundreds of thousands of dollars richer.

James Polk and his fiancée Maddy were at the Lucky Mart on West Broadway Street in Mayfield on Friday morning when Maddy thought she'd put $10 into a lottery vending machine.

“I figured I’d go for the green, so I went for Extreme Green,” she said.

When the Fast Play Extreme Green ticket printed, the couple immediately checked to see if it was a winner.

“I kept calling off numbers and sure enough everything matched,” Maddy said.

According to lottery officials, the ticket matched all 10 winning numbers, winning the jackpot.

Maddy and James checked over and over to make sure they had actually won. They then went to two different gas stations, only to be told the ticket was too much and they'd need to cash it in at Louisville's lottery headquarters.

“I figured it has to be the big one,” James said.

The Mayfield couple drove to Kentucky Lottery headquarters on Monday, where James received a check for $353,396.61 after taxes.

Maddy, who has two children, told lottery officials she is excited to be able to get things they’ve been wanting and James said he plans to buy a truck with the winnings.

“This is by far the most exciting thing to ever happen,” Maddy said.

Lucky Mart will receive $4,942.61 for selling the winning ticket.

