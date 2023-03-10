'You have to play to win': Kentucky man plays lottery, wins over $100K

James Payton Jr. says he plays the lottery every day, but has never won this much.

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. — One Kentucky man is more than $100,000 richer after he pulled the correct numbers while playing the lottery.

James Payton Jr. of Brownsville told lottery officials he plays the Kentucky Lottery's Pick 4 games every day.

His strategy is typically playing the month and day he was born (September 12) as his numbers.

Payton was at the BP Fastrac on Nashville Road in Bowling Green with his girlfriend when he realized he's won big.

“I saw my numbers and told her, ‘I think I just won $140,000,’” he said. “I had just been saying to her, you have to play to win.”

While he may have miscalculated his winnings at first, he still ended up winning $115,600.

Payton mentioned his girlfriend doesn’t play the lottery but decided to purchase a Scratch-off ticket and won $60.

“She was excited about winning and wasn’t too happy with me stealing her thunder,” Payton said jokingly.

The Edmonson County man drove to the lottery headquarters in Louisville on Monday and received $82,654 after taxes.

Payton told lottery officials the money will go towards purchasing a van for his general contracting business.

BP Fastrac will receive $1,156 for selling the winning ticket.

