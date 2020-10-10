Spencer County authorities searching for suspects after stolen truck crashed in Taylorsville Lake State Park

Authorities said the truck was stolen from Nelson County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Spencer County are searching for suspects involved in stealing and crashing a truck early Saturday.

Investigators with the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office said the truck was stolen from Nelson County and found abandoned at Taylorsville Lake State Park around 5:30 a.m.

Sheriffs said numerous vending machines were damaged in the process and the truck was left rammed into the side of restrooms.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 477-3200 or the Nelson County Sheriff’s at (502) 348-1840.

